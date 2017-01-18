- ITV Report
-
Tensions build ahead of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration as boycott gathers pace
- Video report by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore
Donald Trump has said his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States will have "an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout."
His address to the nation on Friday is expected to be deeply personal and centre around the theme of unity, but tension is building ahead of the ceremony.
Many leading Democrats have announced they will be boycotting the event, with 54 members of Congress, so far, vowing to stay away.
US Representative Don Beyer said: "I will work with him where we can, but I just didn't want to go celebrate or legitimise or normalise his presidency."
Meanwhile, organisers of the Women's March on Washington, which is planned for the Saturday, have said their protest will be the biggest demonstration in history to welcome a new president.
Mr Trump is preparing to take the oath of office an approval rating of around 40% - the lowest ever recorded for an incoming president.
Christopher Geldart, the district's director of homeland security, said officials are planning for 800,000 to 900,000 people to attend the ceremony.
By contrast, 1.8 million people attended Barack Obama's first inauguration in 2009.