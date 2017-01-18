The fears of Mexicans as Trump presidency looms

Sales of giant-sized Donald Trumps are doing well in Mexico.

Mexicans have a new piñata to smash at their traditional fiestas. It is a giant sized dark-suited Donald Trump and road side traders are doing a roaring trade. Mexico can’t blame Donald Trump for all its problems, but they certainly blame him for making a bad situation worse. Mexico's president, Enrique Pena Nieto, is already unpopular following a 20% hike in petrol prices this month, and the peso is at a historically weak low. Donald Trump’s threats to steer manufacturers back to the United States aren’t helping confidence here.

Protests in Mexico over rising fuel prices.

Donald Trump has pledged to build a wall on the US border with Mexico.

The fear in Mexico is that “Making America Great” again will be at Mexico’s expense. No-one has been more insulted by president-elect Trump than the Mexicans. And nowhere fears it has more to lose. At stake are $25 billion dollars of remittances sent home to Mexico last year from Mexicans working in America. It is Mexico’s largest source of foreign income. Mr Trump has said he may tax it to pay for a border wall. That’s bad news for Julia Romano and her daughters - and millions like her. She lives a simple, rural life in a village in rural Mexico whilst her husband lives and works illegally in Chicago.

Julia Romano's husband lives and worked illegally in Chicago.

Julia’s economic lifeline is at risk; he may be deported or the money which he sends home to her and which she depends on, could stop. Some workers at American factories based here are worried too. Ford has just cancelled plans to expand here in favour of 700 jobs in Michigan. General Motors and Carrier have done the same, answering the call of Donald Trump to “bring jobs home”.

Some workers at American factories based in Mexico are worried for their future.

But the workers I spoke to in Mexico are worried that America’s gain will be Mexico’s loss. The talk of increasing trade tariffs and renegotiating existing free trade deals such as NATFA is a concern. Mexico’s former foreign minister, Jorje Castaneda, told me that he believes Donald Trump is stoking dangerous fires with his rhetoric and that at stake is Mexican stability because his economic threats come at a very difficult time for his country. As Friday approaches, many Mexicans are concerned that the new determination to put America first could hurt much more than Mexico’s national pride.