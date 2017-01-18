The Xtra Factor to be taken off air and replaced with digital spin-off

The X-Factor's spin-off show, The Xtra Factor, is to be taken off air, ITV have announced.

The broadcaster said the decision was not related to the performance of former hosts Rylan Clark-Neal and Matt Edmondson, but because of a move towards creating extra content and clips for online.

The show launched alongside the singing competition in 2004.

Previous hosts have included Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton and Caroline Flack.

Richard Holloway, managing director of Thames TV - who make The X Factor - said: "In the past year there has been an increase in digital engagement and online audiences around The X Factor.