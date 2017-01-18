- ITV Report
May's Brexit plan: How Britain and Europe's newspapers reported it
Newspapers across Britain and Europe have reacted to Theresa May's "bold and "ambitious" plans for Brexit.
On Tuesday, the Prime Minister confirmed Britain will quit the single market and warned she will not accept a "punitive" deal when when settling a trade agreement with the bloc.
How have some of Europe's biggest papers responded?
- "So lonely"
German daily broadsheet Die Welt's front page carried a picture of May in front of a Union Jack accompanied by the words "Little Britain".
The newspaper tweeted out a picture of the front cover with the caption "so lonely."
- "London gets its wall"
Italian daily La Repubblica led with the headline "Brexit, London gets its wall,' away from the EU and the common market"'.
- "May threatens commercial war"
A close-up of May's face set against a Union flag dominates the front of Spanish newspaper ABC.
Its headline translates to: "May threatens the EU with a commercial war."
It warns that Britain will create a tax haven if the rest of Europe "punishes" it during negotiations.
How have British newspapers responded?