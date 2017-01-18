Theresa May set to face heated PMQs on Brexit plans

The Prime Minister, delivered a long-awaited speech on leaving the European Union on Tuesday. Credit: AP

Theresa May will face a grilling by MPs over her Brexit plans when she appears in the Commons for Prime Minister's Questions later today. In a long-awaited speech delivered on Tuesday, the Prime Minster set out plans for a "bold and ambitious" free trade agreement which will allow the UK to continue trading with other European Union nations without paying "huge sums" to do so. European Council president Donald Tusk said the remaining 27 EU member states were "united and ready to negotiate".

The Prime Minister delivering her speech at Lancaster House on Tuesday. Credit: AP

However the European parliament's chief Brexit negotiator warned the days of Britain "cherry-picking" its relationship with the EU had come to an end. Guy Verhofstadt said the "days of UK cherry-picking and Europe a la carte are over". Mrs May said Parliament will be given a binding vote on the final deal, but told critical MPs the result will not stop Britain leaving the EU. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Prime Minster was on course for turning the UK into a "low corporate taxation, bargain basement economy" if the EU did not give her everything she wanted.

Jeremy Corbyn is set to scrutinise Theresa May's Brexit plans. Credit: PA