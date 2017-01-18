Tributes to schoolgirl who died after classroom collapse

An eight-year-old girl died suddenly last week after she collapsed at school suffering from a brain aneurysm.

Zara Witherall was rushed to Great Ormond Street Hospital on Wednesday but was later pronounced dead.

Mum Rachel, 39, paid tribute to her "angel" saying "it was just me and her, just the two of us, she was my life".

The mother said Zara went to school "perfectly happy" but later she received a call saying her daughter had collapsed at school.

"She was being resuscitated when I arrived and they worked on her for a bit before the air ambulance arrived", said Rachel.

Following Zara's death the community set up a Just Giving page to help the family fund her funeral costs and raise money for the air ambulance.

So far money raised has surpassed the £5,000 target and currently stands at £7,300.