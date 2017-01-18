- ITV Report
Tributes to schoolgirl who died after classroom collapse
An eight-year-old girl died suddenly last week after she collapsed at school suffering from a brain aneurysm.
Zara Witherall was rushed to Great Ormond Street Hospital on Wednesday but was later pronounced dead.
Mum Rachel, 39, paid tribute to her "angel" saying "it was just me and her, just the two of us, she was my life".
The mother said Zara went to school "perfectly happy" but later she received a call saying her daughter had collapsed at school.
"She was being resuscitated when I arrived and they worked on her for a bit before the air ambulance arrived", said Rachel.
Following Zara's death the community set up a Just Giving page to help the family fund her funeral costs and raise money for the air ambulance.
So far money raised has surpassed the £5,000 target and currently stands at £7,300.
Bovingdon Primary Academy, where Zara was in year three, also paid their respects to her and her family with head teacher Shereen Breslin describing Zara as being a "bright and bubbly child".
She said: "It was with great sadness that we heard of the death of one of our wonderful Year 3 pupils, Zara Witherall, who was taken ill at school on Wednesday afternoon.
"All of the children and staff have attended a special assembly followed by the opportunity to openly talk within their class, to their teacher and fellow pupils.
"Zara was a bright, bubbly child with a beautiful smile. She will be hugely missed by us all.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Zara's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."
Bovingdon FC paid their own respects with a minute's silence ahead of their match with Letchworth Garden City Eagles on Saturday.