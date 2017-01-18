- ITV Report
-
Tunisia attack: Tour operators didn't want to scare holidaymakers with 'army of police'
Tour operators wanted to increase security in the Tunisian resort where 30 Britons were killed in a terrorist attack but did not want holidaymakers to be "scared" of an "army of police", an inquest has heard.
The attack in June 2015 in the resort of Sousse left 38 people dead when a gunman opened fire on tourists on a beach.
The hearing into the deaths was told that in a meeting a month before the attack there was a discussion about police security and how it could make tourists feel "uncomfortable".
Venancio Lopez, managing director of Tunisie Voyages, a subsidiary of travel company TUI, gave evidence on Wednesday at the Royal Courts of Justice.
He said he was at a meeting with British Embassy officials in Tunis two months after the terror attack at the Bardo National Museum and one month before the Sousse atrocity.
The inquest heard that Mr Lopez had a list of points he wanted the British Embassy to raise with Tunisian authorities, including the matter of police security.
In his statement to the inquest, he said:"We wanted to increase the security in general but we didn't want tourists to be scared by seeing an army of police."
The inquest heard it was decided that hotels should have metal detectors, staff should monitor CCTV, police should patrol the beaches and there would be an extra 400 officers present.
Extremist Seifeddine Rezgui massacred tourists including three Irish citizens on June 26 at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel.
Rezgui was able to enter the upmarket hotel through the beach entrance after killing around 10 of his victims on the sand.
He was killed by police around an hour later.
On Tuesday the inquest heard that the security in the resort was criticised in a report produced for the UK government six-months before the attack.