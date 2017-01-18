Tunisia attack: Tour operators didn't want to scare holidaymakers with 'army of police'

Tour operators wanted to increase security in the Tunisian resort where 30 Britons were killed in a terrorist attack but did not want holidaymakers to be "scared" of an "army of police", an inquest has heard.

The attack in June 2015 in the resort of Sousse left 38 people dead when a gunman opened fire on tourists on a beach.

The hearing into the deaths was told that in a meeting a month before the attack there was a discussion about police security and how it could make tourists feel "uncomfortable".

Venancio Lopez, managing director of Tunisie Voyages, a subsidiary of travel company TUI, gave evidence on Wednesday at the Royal Courts of Justice.

He said he was at a meeting with British Embassy officials in Tunis two months after the terror attack at the Bardo National Museum and one month before the Sousse atrocity.