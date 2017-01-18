'Under Trump, America will descend further into a Gun Nation'

Ahead of Friday's presidential inauguration, ITV News has travelled across the US to find out Americans' hopes and fears of a Donald Trump presidency. Tom Mauser's son Daniel was killed during the Columbine High School massacre in 1999. The mass shooting which shocked America is considered the deadliest high school shooting in US history. Tom, who is also a spokesperson for gun control group Colorado Ceasefire, writes for ITV News about how he feels about incoming President Trump.

Tom Mauser's son Daniel died in the Columbine massacre. Credit: AP/ITV News

To gun violence prevention (GVP) advocates like myself, there's little doubt that America is likely to descend into an even more reckless "Gun Nation". I’ve been a GVP advocate ever since my son Daniel was murdered in the massacre at Columbine High School in 1999. The 18-year-old who obtained the gun used to kill my son purchased it at a gun show without even having to go through a background check - something referred to as the gun show loophole. I became a lobbyist the following year to push for stronger gun laws in my state, and was spokesman for a successful citizen initiative campaign that closed that loophole in Colorado with an overwhelming 70% of the voters voting "yes".

Students and teachers are evacuated from Columbine following the mass shooting.

But citizen initiatives don't exist at the national level - we must rely on Congress to enact sensible laws. Unfortunately, the gun lobby has held a stranglehold there, and it has now become a death grip, with Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress and the White House. The Republican party is beholden to the gun lobby, with virtually no members willing to challenge its power. And while Donald Trump has claimed he would not be beholden to any special interest groups, he too will abide by the gun lobby. Few national organisations were willing to provide financial support to candidate Trump, given his insensitive and outrageous public statements. But the gun lobby is likewise insensitive and brash, so it was more than willing to spend millions on his campaign and will now have his attention.

People in the UK may wonder how much more can be done to relax already-permissive American gun laws. I believe the gun lobby will push legislation to weaken existing gun restrictions, making it much easier to carry concealed weapons, and easier to obtain gun silencers and machine guns. They'll outlaw so-called gun free zones, allowing guns in businesses, public buildings, and schools. They'll seek to arm our teachers. Despite their call to "enforce existing gun laws rather than make new ones," the gun lobby will reduce the power and budget of the very federal agency that is charged with enforcing those gun laws. And they'll make it possible for certain criminals to obtain guns after a waiting period.

One of the Columbine shooters obtained a gun using a 'gun show' loophole without background checks.

Why would they push for these things in a nation already so heavily armed? Because they’re good for gun sales - at a time when hunting activity is down and gun makers are looking for new customers beyond the usual crowd that already has a huge stockpile. To sell their agenda. they'll promote fear of crime and terrorism. and advance the fallacy that having more Americans owning and carrying guns, both concealed and openly, and allowing them in more places, will somehow make us safer. Are these the priorities of most Americans? Certainly not. They're the agenda of only a small minority. But that doesn’t matter in this Gun Nation. After all, over 90% of Americans support stronger background checks, yet the Republican Congress has refused to respond to that overwhelming preference.

Despite the overwhelming odds in Congress, I will continue to fight the good fight. I have met too many other people who've suffered from gun violence to stop now - people who, like me, never thought it would happen to them. I will fight because I believe life is more important than a fixation on one’s individual rights above all else. I've learned we are a nation with far more firearms (over 300 million of them) than any other Free World nation. And we have the weakest gun laws and easiest access to firearms of them all. And I don’t think it is mere coincidence that we tragically have, by far, the highest gun death rate among those nations - dwarfing most. I reject the notion that having more armed citizens will make us safer. I only need look at the carelessness of existing gun owners. In 2015, over 2,650 guns, most of them loaded, were seized in airport security lines in carry-on luggage. In 2015, eighteen toddlers inadvertently injured themselves and thirteen killed themselves with an adult's firearm. About 30% of mass shooting deaths happen in domestic shootings - and many of those guns were likely purchased "for self-protection". And yet the gun lobby wants to more heavily arm an even less prepared and trained populace? It is my goal to help more Americans come to realise that if indeed having many guns and weak gun laws made a nation safer, the US would be the safest nation on earth - and that clearly we are not!