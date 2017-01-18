WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange 'to face extradition' following Manning release

WikiLeaks has indicated its founder, Julian Assange, is ready to face extradition following Chelsea Manning's clemency decision.

US President Barack Obama used his final days in the White House to allow the former soldier to walk free - 30 years early.

Manning's release has appeared to pave the way for Mr Assange's self-imposed exile to come to an end.

Last week the organisation wrote on Twitter: "If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition".

After Manning was granted clemency, they wrote: "Assange is confident of winning any fair trial in the US".