WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange 'to face extradition' following Manning release
WikiLeaks has indicated its founder, Julian Assange, is ready to face extradition following Chelsea Manning's clemency decision.
US President Barack Obama used his final days in the White House to allow the former soldier to walk free - 30 years early.
Manning's release has appeared to pave the way for Mr Assange's self-imposed exile to come to an end.
Last week the organisation wrote on Twitter: "If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition".
After Manning was granted clemency, they wrote: "Assange is confident of winning any fair trial in the US".
Mr Assange, who has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012 - for fear of being extradited to the US - praised campaigners for their role in releasing Manning earlier than scheduled.
He said: "Thank you to everyone who campaigned for Chelsea Manning's clemency. Your courage & determination made the impossible possible."
Chelsea Manning was jailed in 2013 for handing confidential documents to the anti-secrecy organisation.
Manning said she handed the documents over to raise awareness about the impact of war.
Mr Assange was questioned by Swedish authorities at the Ecuadorian embassy in London last November, on an sex allegation.
He denies the claims, but believes he faces extradition to the United States for questioning over the activities of WikiLeaks if he leaves the embassy.