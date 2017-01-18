- ITV Report
X Factor runner up 5 After Midnight signed by Simon Cowell's label Syco
X Factor finalists 5 After Midnight have been signed to Simon Cowell's record label Syco.
The three-piece boyband, who came third in last year's contest, are the first band to be signed by the company since One Direction.
Mentored by Louis Walsh, singers Kieran Alleyne, 21, Jordan Lee, 21 and Nathan Lewis, 24, took on a range of songs from Stevie Wonder's Signed, Sealed and Delivered to E17's Stay Another Day.
Lewis said being signed to the label is "a dream come true".
"What an honour it is to be working with the best label in the business," he said.
5 After Midnight lost out on the public vote after performing Beyonce's Crazy In Love for the final.
During the series, Simon Cowell described the band as "energetic", adding: "They can sing and dance. They are what people want."
Tyler Brown, Managing Director of Syco Music said: "It is very rare that a group can sing, dance and perform at a level that 5 After Midnight do. We will be making a record that enables them to fully showcase their huge talent."
The latest addition to the Syco roster comes a month after controversial rapper Honey G announced she had been signed to the company.
The band are due to join X Factor winner Matt Terry on its Arena Tour, a 21-day nationwide run beginning in Nottingham on February 23 before working on their first single.