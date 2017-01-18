X Factor runner up 5 After Midnight signed by Simon Cowell's label Syco

X Factor finalists 5 After Midnight have been signed to Simon Cowell's record label Syco.

The three-piece boyband, who came third in last year's contest, are the first band to be signed by the company since One Direction.

Mentored by Louis Walsh, singers Kieran Alleyne, 21, Jordan Lee, 21 and Nathan Lewis, 24, took on a range of songs from Stevie Wonder's Signed, Sealed and Delivered to E17's Stay Another Day.

Lewis said being signed to the label is "a dream come true".

"What an honour it is to be working with the best label in the business," he said.