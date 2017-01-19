- ITV Report
Thirty firefighters killed in collapse of high-rise Tehran building
Thirty firefighters are reported to have been killed when a burning building in the capital of Iran collapsed.
The deaths at the Plasco building, a landmark structure in central Tehran, were announced on state-run Press TV.
The blaze began hours earlier but the cause is not yet known.
The building, which was once the tallest in the city, was constructed in the 1960s and is mostly used for manufacturing purposes.
Authorities said that at least 38 people were initially injured and that some were trapped in the rubble.
Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before the collapse as police kept out shopkeepers and others wanting to rush back in to collect their valuables.
The building collapsed in a matter of seconds which was broadcast live on state television.
Jalal Maleki, a fire department spokesman, earlier told Iranian state television that 10 fire stations had responded to the blaze, which was first reported at around 8am local time.