At least 24 children die in school bus crash in India

At least 24 young children have been killed in a school bus crash in India's Uttar Pradesh.

A speeding truck loaded with sand collided with the bus carrying children aged between three and 12 to a school in the town of Etah.

Rescuers are working to free several children who are still trapped in the wreckage, said Javeed Ahmed, the state's most senior police official.

At least 24 other children have been injured in the crash.

Police officer Daljeet Chaudhry said visibility on the road was low due to dense fog.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences: