Britain 'cannot have cake and eat it' with Brexit, Eurogroup President warns
Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem told ITV News that Theresa May is attempting to convince Britons that they can "have their cake and eat it" by leaving the single market.
He warned that the decision to leave the single market to have control over UK borders will mean compromising on trade deals.
In a major speech on Tuesday, the prime minister said her plans for Britain to be a "truly global" trading nation cannot allow the UK to remain in the European single market.
Speaking to ITV News Economics Editor, Noreena Hertz, Mr Dijsselbloem said: "There will have to be costs to be dealt with, trade will be more difficult and there will be an economic price.
"I understand controlling your borders. There's a trade-off that needs to be understood."
Reacting to Theresa May's speech to the World Economic Forum where she said Britain was ready to "embrace the world" after Brexit, Mr Dijsselbloem said that a lot of questions still remain.
"Some of the prospects she outlined are not very clear, some are simply not available, not possible," he said. "So to me it's still unclear whether there is an ambition to be part of the customs union.
"Being some part of the customs union and having trade deals with third parties is impossible."
The Eurogroup is a 19-member group of finance ministers of the eurozone, EU member states that have adopted the euro as their official currency.
The prime minister has said that a Swiss model, with partial access to the single market, would not work for Britain.
Mr Dijsselbloem said that he was "really worried" about the uncertainty surrounding the UK's trading model.
"I'm having difficulty seeing the end picture and realism of where we are going," he said. "It's not in our interest that the UK economy is damaged. Uncertainty is always economically costly."