Britain 'cannot have cake and eat it' with Brexit, Eurogroup President warns

Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem told ITV News that Theresa May is attempting to convince Britons that they can "have their cake and eat it" by leaving the single market.

He warned that the decision to leave the single market to have control over UK borders will mean compromising on trade deals.

In a major speech on Tuesday, the prime minister said her plans for Britain to be a "truly global" trading nation cannot allow the UK to remain in the European single market.

Speaking to ITV News Economics Editor, Noreena Hertz, Mr Dijsselbloem said: "There will have to be costs to be dealt with, trade will be more difficult and there will be an economic price.

"I understand controlling your borders. There's a trade-off that needs to be understood."