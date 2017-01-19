- ITV Report
-
British Airways cabin crew begin three-day Heathrow strike over 'poverty pay'
British Airways cabin crew will start the first of three official days of strike action over pay today.
The walkout by members of Unite affects the so-called mixed fleet crew, which is made up of workers who have joined the airline since 2010.
It follows a 48-hour stoppage last week.
Unite claim the mixed fleet crew are on "poverty" pay rates, with many having to work second jobs or turn up for shifts if they are ill because they cannot afford to be off work.
BA said they will cancel a number of short-haul flights. BA long-haul services to and from Heathrow airport are not affected.
The airline said: "We will operate all our long-haul services to and from Heathrow and all services to and from Gatwick, London City and Stansted.
"We will merge a small number of our short-haul services at Heathrow, resulting in the cancellation of only 1% of our total scheduled flights across the three days.
"Customers affected will be able to fly slightly earlier or slightly later."
Unite general secretary Len McCluskey will join the picket on Thursday along with shadow chancellor John McDonnell, whose constituency covers Heathrow.
The union's national officer Oliver Richardson said: "British Airways needs to drop its confrontational stance which is causing so much anger and leading to plummeting morale among its mixed cabin crew.
"With British Airways' parent company forecasting massive annual profits of around #2.3 billion, it is clear the airline can afford to recognise the hard work of its mixed fleet cabin crew by paying a proper decent wage."