British Airways cabin crew begin three-day Heathrow strike over 'poverty pay'

British Airways cabin crew will start the first of three official days of strike action over pay today.

The walkout by members of Unite affects the so-called mixed fleet crew, which is made up of workers who have joined the airline since 2010.

It follows a 48-hour stoppage last week.

Unite claim the mixed fleet crew are on "poverty" pay rates, with many having to work second jobs or turn up for shifts if they are ill because they cannot afford to be off work.