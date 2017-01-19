British paedophile who travelled to US for sex with boys jailed for 13 years

A British pensioner who travelled to America to have sex with young boys has been jailed for 13 years.

Paul Charles Wilkins, 70, was caught in an undercover sting handing over cash to a government agent for sex with a nine-year-old boy.

Wilkins, from Littleport, Cambridgeshire, had attempted to meet two other boys aged 10 and 12 but was arrested in February last year when his plan collapsed.

Prosecutors said Wilkins ran an online group used by paedophiles and "persistently engaged in the sexual exploitation of children" before he went to the US in January 2016.

Wilkins admitted he had travelled to America after a man had apparently offered him sex with his two young sons on the site.

When that plan fell through, Wilkins was contacted by undercover agents via the online group and he paid one of them $250 (£204) for sex with a nine-year-old boy at a flat he rented in the Coachella Valley.