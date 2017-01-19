Brits set new record in 'world's toughest rowing race'

Two British athletes have rowed the Atlantic and set a new record for completing the gruelling endurance challenge dubbed the world's toughest row.

Experienced sailors Angus Collins and Alex Simpson, both 27, were part of the Anglo-American quartet who won the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

With Californians Jason Caldwell and Matthew Brown, they battled chronic sleep deprivation leading to vivid hallucinations, as well as cabin fever and the worst the elements could throw at them as they crossed the 3,000 miles to the other side of the ocean.

The Latitude 35 team left La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 14 and landed in Antigua's English Harbour to a heroes' welcome having recorded the fastest crossing in the race's two-decade history.

They were at sea for 35 days, 14 hours and three minutes and barely mustered two hours' uninterrupted sleep during that time.

Describing the two-hour shift rotations which resulted in extreme tiredness, Mr Collins, from Buckinghamshire, said: "Alex was talking to me for 20 minutes and I had no idea I was just tripping for 20 minutes.

"I thought he had a granny hitting him with a stick and he was trying to fend her off with his oar.

"I was sitting there watching it. Then I had kids swinging around me, so I was hitting them with my oar, which obviously made me feel guilty and upset."

The victory was even more enjoyable for the crew, who are raising money for military charity Headstrong, having shaved two days off the previous record.

Mr Simpson, an investment broker from London, said their success was largely down to good self-discipline and refusing to argue with each other on the 29ft carbon fibre vessel.

"There was never a bad word said on the boat. Everything was forgotten about", said Mr Simpson.

Mr Collins and Mr Caldwell were rivals in the race last year which was won by Mr Collin's Ocean Reunion team.

All four team members said this was the last time they would compete in the annual challenge.

Mr Collins added: "To finish in Antigua is amazing, you can row the North Atlantic and finish in Falmouth with a warm beer and that's it.

"But here you can have rum punch and white beaches, you can't beat it."

Eleven teams remain in the competition, with British foursome RowForJames expected in over the weekend, followed by Irish solo endurance adventurer Gavan Hennigan.

You can follow the progress of the remaining teams here.