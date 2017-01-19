Freezing and frosty for some of us

Another freezing, frosty night for southern Britain - a sharp frost in places with lows of -6C possible again. Eastern Scotland will also be prone to a frost again but the rest of us will escape the lowest temperatures with more cloud cover.

Tomorrow the colder Continental air which has been concentrated across southern Britain will become more widespread.

Beautiful bright, clear crisp blue skies across southern counties with lots of sunshine - the recent cloud nibbled away from the Midlands, Wales and East Anglia to leave a more cheerful day - but feeling cold again after a freezing, frosty start.

Eastern Scotland will also be sunny, clear and cold.

The rest of us will be prone to grey skies again and temperatures will struggle leaving a much chillier day.