Concern as hundreds of Trump senior administration roles yet to be filled

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday but major questions still remain over the team that will surround him. Just 28 out of almost 700 senior positions in his administration have been filled.

On Friday Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the US. Credit: ITV

The country remains deeply divided but it is not yet clear if the Trump administration have a plan to tackle the problem. Donald Trump, who flew into Washington DC last night ahead of his inauguration, has the lowest approval rating ever recorded for an incoming president. Vice President-elect Mike Pence said he was convinced the wounds of the election campaign could be healed.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence says Trump will be a president to all of the US. Credit: ITV

"I think the American people are going to see a president inaugurated this Friday who is going to keep the promise he made on election night to be president of all of the people of this country." – Vice President-elect Mike Pence

On Wednesday night activists dressed in the infamous garb of the KKK accused the Trump team of having links to the far right and to the white supremacist movement. Elsewhere in the city others are highlighting the threat they see to America's LGBT community. But the major protests are planned for Saturday, when tens of thousands will take to the streets.

Activists dressed in the garb of the KKK accuse the Trump team of having links to the far right. Credit: ITV

One big question going forward is how does the opposition to the Trump Presidency take shape? With the Democratic Party leaderless and adrift are we now entering an era of direct action and street protests?

Preparations are underway ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday. Credit: ITV