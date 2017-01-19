- ITV Report
-
Concern as hundreds of Trump senior administration roles yet to be filled
Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday but major questions still remain over the team that will surround him.
Just 28 out of almost 700 senior positions in his administration have been filled.
The country remains deeply divided but it is not yet clear if the Trump administration have a plan to tackle the problem.
Donald Trump, who flew into Washington DC last night ahead of his inauguration, has the lowest approval rating ever recorded for an incoming president.
Vice President-elect Mike Pence said he was convinced the wounds of the election campaign could be healed.
On Wednesday night activists dressed in the infamous garb of the KKK accused the Trump team of having links to the far right and to the white supremacist movement.
Elsewhere in the city others are highlighting the threat they see to America's LGBT community. But the major protests are planned for Saturday, when tens of thousands will take to the streets.
One big question going forward is how does the opposition to the Trump Presidency take shape? With the Democratic Party leaderless and adrift are we now entering an era of direct action and street protests?
Another issue emerging in the corridors of power concerns cabinet picks.
With thousands of key jobs throughout the administration yet to be filled the significant questions about whether the White House will be ready on day one to handle national security or an international crisis have risen.
This level of uncertainty is rarely seen in the United States for almost no one believes that the Trump Presidency will be conventional or predictable.