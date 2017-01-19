- ITV Report
'Courgette crisis' grips UK as supermarket shelves empty
Courgette lovers across the UK will be met with possible despair when they attempt to purchase the humble vegetable from a supermarket after a cold snap on the continent hit suppliers.
The weather in Spain and Italy has also affected the supply of lettuces, salad peppers, broccoli and cabbage at a time when consumer demand for New Year resolution-inspired healthy eating is high.
Supermarket giant Tesco described its courgette shortage as "short term", as prices of the popular vegetable have quadrupled since the summer from around £4 to £20 for a 5kg box.
Courgette-lovers have been sharing their fruitless zucchini search stories and their dismay at the news of the 'courgette crisis' on Twitter with the hashtag #courgettecrisis.
The cold weather is not a friend of the lengthy vegetable, according to Jordi Vorderman of Dutch vegetable supplier Valstar Holland: "The cold affects courgettes a lot. There is less production but demand is at the same level so it has driven prices up enormously."
Suppliers say some UK supermarkets were not prepared to buy courgettes at such high prices and would rather leave their shelves empty.
Mr Vorderman said the issue was not confined to courgettes, and was also affecting produce such as peppers, aubergines and tomatoes.
"The cost of everything imported from Spain and Italy is sky high at the moment."