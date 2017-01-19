'Courgette crisis' grips UK as supermarket shelves empty

Courgette lovers across the UK will be met with possible despair when they attempt to purchase the humble vegetable from a supermarket after a cold snap on the continent hit suppliers.

The weather in Spain and Italy has also affected the supply of lettuces, salad peppers, broccoli and cabbage at a time when consumer demand for New Year resolution-inspired healthy eating is high.

Supermarket giant Tesco described its courgette shortage as "short term", as prices of the popular vegetable have quadrupled since the summer from around £4 to £20 for a 5kg box.

Courgette-lovers have been sharing their fruitless zucchini search stories and their dismay at the news of the 'courgette crisis' on Twitter with the hashtag #courgettecrisis.