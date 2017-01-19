Crime figures double after fraud and cyber offences are included for the first time

An estimated 11.8 million incidents of crime took place in England and Wales in the year to September after fraud and cyber offences were included in the total for the first time, official figures show.

The inclusion takes the headline crime rate to almost double the level previously reported. Stripping out the two categories gives a tally of 6.2 million - which was not a "statistically significant" change compared with the previous year.

John Flatley, Head of Crime Statistics and Analysis for the Office for National Statistics, said: “Today’s figures demonstrate how crime has changed, with fraud now the most commonly experienced offence.

“However, it should be emphasised that the new headline figures, including fraud and computer misuse, are not comparable with those from earlier years.”

In past years, burglary and vehicle thefts made up the highest volume of crimes.

Experimental statistics for in England and Wales in the year to September: