- ITV Report
-
'Democracy in action': Behind the inauguration fanfare
- Video report by ITV News presenter Mary Nightingale
The final preparations for Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday are underway, with every single chair being assigned to one of the many spectators expected at the event.
Preparation for Friday has been ticking along for months, Laura Schwartz told ITV News, with the first nail for the address platform being drilled in as far back as September.
Schwartz worked in the White House under Bill Clinton during the nineties, and she says that the ceremony itself is historic and of incredible importance.
"Since the days of George Washington," she said, "the inauguration of the president has been a peaceful transition of power. In that ceremony it's very important that the oath of office occurs.
"President-elect Trump will be using Abraham Lincoln's bible, as well as a bible his mother gave him when he graduated from Sunday school."
Donald Trump has not yet showed any sign of changing tact from the man we have seen on the campaign trail, but Schwartz hopes his inauguration address will show he can unite Americans.
"No matter how big the personality might be, the presidency is bigger than that."