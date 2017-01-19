'Democracy in action': Behind the inauguration fanfare

The final preparations for Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday are underway, with every single chair being assigned to one of the many spectators expected at the event.

Preparation for Friday has been ticking along for months, Laura Schwartz told ITV News, with the first nail for the address platform being drilled in as far back as September.

Schwartz worked in the White House under Bill Clinton during the nineties, and she says that the ceremony itself is historic and of incredible importance.