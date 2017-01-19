- ITV Report
-
Donald Trump's Twitter comments come under increased scrutiny
- Video report by ITV News Presenter Tom Bradby
Donald Trump's comments on Twitter will come under even closer scrutiny when he takes office on Friday, journalists have told ITV News.
On his way to the White House the President-elect has frequently by-passed reporters, opting instead to use the social media platform for official announcements.
However it is Mr Trump's outbursts in condemning journalists - often describing reporters and news organisations as "fake", "scum" and "dishonest" - that has caused the most stir.
McKay Coppins, a journalist for The Atlantic, has been on the receiving end of some of Donald Trump's personal attacks.
He says the 70-year-old differs from other politicians as he appears to hold grudges for "so long".
Speaking to ITV News, he said: "He called me dishonest, slime-bag, scum-bag, true garbage with no credibility.
"Politicians always complain about reporters. They always complain about their coverage but Trump seems to take it personally in a way that's very unusual. He holds on to it for so long."
Mr Trump's strategy of using Twitter has not always helped his cause, as in many cases his comments have led to misunderstanding.
Callum Borchers, a reporter for the Washington Post, said: "[We ask ourselves] what is he trying to do here? Is he trying to start a conversation about x topic or is this really more about keeping the conversation away from z topic?'
"We need to take a critical eye to what he says - especially what he says on Twitter - and think about 'what is the purpose of this, and what are the potential purposes for this?'"