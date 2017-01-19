Donald Trump's inaugural address to set out vision for America in 'philosophical document'

The incoming White House press secretary has said President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural address will be "very personal and sincere" and "less of an agenda and more of a philosophical document." Sean Spicer said: "[Mr. Trump] will discuss what it means to be an American and the challenges that we face as members of the middle class, they face." "He'll talk about infrastructure and education, our manufacturing base." "I think it is going to be less of an agenda and more of a philosophical document, a vision of where he sees the country."

Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the United States on Friday. Credit: @realDonaldJTrump/Twitter

Mr Spicer, who has been Communications Director of the Republican National Committee since 2011, told reporters to expect a busy first month and beyond after the handover of power. When asked about the areas Mr Trump would tackle first, he said repealing Obamacare and tackling ISIS are on the top of their agenda.