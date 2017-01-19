Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Funeral to be held for Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt

Status Quo's Rick Parfitt is pictured on stage at Wembley Arena last year. Credit: PA

The funeral of Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt will take place later today.

Mr Parfitt was a singer, songwriter and rhythm guitarist for the British rock'n'roll band for half a century.

Thursday's private service will take place at Woking Crematorium in Surrey.

Rick Parfitt (l) pictured on stage with his bandmate Francis Rossi. Credit: PA

The musician died on Christmas Eve aged 68, after suffering from a severe infection while in a Spanish hospital he was staying in due to complications with a shoulder injury.

Parfitt's death followed years of concern over his health, which had seen him stricken by multiple heart attacks and a cancer scare.

He was forced to withdraw from the band after collapsing over the summer.