Inspirational woman who danced through chemo dies after cancer battle

Ana-Alecia Ayala said dancing and laughing was the best medicine. Credit: Ana-Alecia Ayala/Facebook

A cancer patient who inspired millions after she shared a video of her dancing in her hospital gown as she underwent chemotherapy has died. Ana-Alecia Ayala, from Texas, became an internet sensation when a video she shared on social media entitled 'Juji on that chemo' of her dancing with friend Danielle Andrus was viewed by millions of people worldwide. The mum-of-one also shared her battle with the disease via social media saying she wanted to show "dancing and laughter" were the best medicine.

Ms Ayala died from the disease on Wednesday at a Dallas hospital surrounded by friends and family. The mum-of-one was diagnosed with a rare form of uterine sarcoma in December 2015 which later spread to her ovaries and the lining of her stomach. Her positive battle with the illness attracted the attention of Ellen DeGeneres who invited her to appear on her talk show.

The friends laugh while performing the internet dance craze TZ Anthem. Credit: Ana-Alecia Ayala/Facebook

She told DeGeneres "I'm determined to stay positive, there is life after diagnosis and it is really important for me to show the world that. "I just wanted to motivate and inspire people in my position." Ms Ayala and her "chemo buddy" Ms Andrus continued to share various videos of them dancing together.