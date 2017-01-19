Italy avalanche: 'Many feared dead' in ski resort hotel as avalanche buries building

"Many people" have been killed in an Italian mountain hotel that was hit by an avalanche following a trio of earthquakes on Wednesday.

Some of the dead were found inside the luxury ski resort Hotel Rigopiano in the town of Farindola on the Gran Sasso mountain in the central Abruzzo region.

Italy's civil protection agency has confirmed that 30 people are missing in the avalanche.

On its website, Italian news agency Ansa quoted the head of a rescue squad that reached the hotel as saying "there are many dead."