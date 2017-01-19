Lithuania preparing for potential Russian invasion

Lithuania has been investing in defence, introducing conscription, and rebuilding a standing army in preparation for the worst.

It may have started well before the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency, but has now become a matter of urgency, with the country preparing to erect a six-foot razor-wired fence between them and Russia.

The country fears Russian aggression, two years after Putin invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea.

With a US president who has sowed doubt in the country's Nato commitments, Lithuanians are concerned that they could see an echoing of the events of January 1991.

In the course of three days, the Soviet Union tried to take back control of the country just one year after it declared independence.