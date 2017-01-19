May: Britain will forge new role in world after Brexit

Theresa May said citizens embraced the world by voting out of the EU. Credit: AP

The Prime Minister said the UK is facing a period of "momentous change" and will need to forge a new role in the world following the decision to leave the European Union. Theresa May told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday that citizens "upset the odds" by voting to leave the EU. She described the vote was a decision to "embrace the world" but conceded that Britain must face up to a period of "momentous change". "It means we must go through a tough negotiation and forge a new role for us in the world," she said. "It means accepting that the road ahead will be uncertain at times but believing it leads to a brighter future for our children and grandchildren too."

In an apparent reference to immigration and free movement, May referred to "other reasons" Britons chose to leave the EU but attempted to reassure European leaders. "Our decision to leave the European Union was no rejection of our friends in Europe with whom we share common interests and values and so much else," she said. "Nor was it an attempt to undermine the European Union itself. It remains overwhelmingly and compellingly in Britain's national interest that the EU as an organisation should succeed." She said Britain wants a "bold and ambitious" trade agreement with the EU and that the country would step up to a new leadership role as a strong advocate for business, free markets and free trade after Brexit. She said that the UK has already started discussions with countries including New Zealand, Australia and India. But she warned multinational businesses should avoid "short-term thinking" and help restore faith in globalisation among citizens that felt left behind by the pace of economic change. She urged companies to be part of communities do "even more to spread those benefits to more people". She said that businesses should also show leadership "to show that in this globalised world, everyone is playing by the same rules."