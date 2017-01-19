Npower ranked bottom of customer satisfaction survey

Npower has scored the lowest in an annual consumer satisfaction report for the seventh year running.

Ovo Energy topped the list, which also saw the 'Big Six' continue to languish in the bottom half of the table.

Consumer watchdog Which? surveyed 9,000 people on their energy suppliers and questioned them on key measures including value for money, clarity of bills, handling of complaints and whether they feel the company helped them save money.

Npower achieved a customer score of just 44%, but E.ON (57%), British Gas and SSE (56%) as well as EDF Energy (55%) and Scottish Power (50%) all fell below many smaller suppliers.