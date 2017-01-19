Poppy Widdison death: Mother and boyfriend jailed for 13 years each

Two drug dealers who fed a four-year-old girl heroin, methadone and ketamine for up to six months before she died have been jailed for 13 years each.

Michala Pyke, 38, fed her daughter Poppy Widdison the drugs as she was an "inconvenience" to her relationship with 40-year-old John Rytting, Hull Crown Court was told.

"You drugged that child for your own squalid reasons," the judge told Pyke.