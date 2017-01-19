Poppy Widdison death: Pair set to be sentenced

Two drug dealers who allowed a four-year-old girl to eat drugs - including heroin, methadone and ketamine for up to six months before her death - will be sentenced later today.

Michala Pyke, 38, fed her daughter Poppy Widdison the drugs as she was an "inconvenience" to her relationship with 40-year-old John Rytting, Hull Crown Court was told.

The toddler died in June 2013 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mr Rytting's "squalid" home in Grimsby.