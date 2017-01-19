President-in-the wings: What's it like being a 'designated survivor'

By Davina Fenton

A dress rehearsal at the Capitol Building where Donald Trump will be inaugurated. Credit: AP

As Donald Trump takes his presidential oath in front of millions worldwide, somewhere in a top secret and secure location someone will be watching hoping that everything goes to plan but prepared to step up in the case of a catastrophe. Sound like the synopsis of a certain US TV show starring Keifer Sutherland, called Designated Survivor? Well, it's not surprising as it based on a real-life US government protocol.

Keifer Sutherland plays a 'designated survivor' who becomes president. Credit: YouTube/ABC

A "designated survivor" is always on stand-by whenever the cream of the US political establishment are congregated at the Capitol for an inauguration or State of the Union address. In the event of a major disaster, for example a terror attack, in which the President, Vice-president, cabinet members and top officials were killed, they would become acting president.

How is a designated survivor chosen? They're usually a member of the US Cabinet, in the presidential line of succession. They have to be over 35, and to have lived continually in the US for more than 14 years. This president-in-waiting would be a shoe in for the top job, unless someone higher up in the line of succession survives.

The story of a real designated survivor

Former US Attorney General and Counsel to President George Bush, Albert Gonzales, was asked to take on the role for the State of the Union in 2007. Recalling the moment he was asked by Bush's chief of staff, Gonzales told ITV News: "He said 'the president would like you to be the designated survivor' and of course I said yes." "I thought it would be interesting and cool, certainly something different," he added.

Alberto Gonzales was asked to take on the role in 2007. Credit: Andrea Hallgren

Gonzales said he wasn't given much notice "but it's not like you have travel plans " as you have the expectation that you are going to the event. "I was given the option to do two things that evening and the choice I made required me to be on an airplane, and on it was a member of every major US department or agency. "They each had these big binders of classified procedures or protocols to advise me. I received a number of briefings on that plane. Describing the atmosphere, Gonzales, who is now dean of Belmont University's law school, said: "You're playing attention, you're alert, because you don't know what's going to happen. "Obviously we've never had an incident when everyone is killed and the designated survivor has to step in and serve as president as we see on the television show." But he added: "It's serious and you take it seriously.

Gonzales watched President Bush deliver his State of the Union address from a plane. Credit: AP

"Sitting on that airplane it suddenly hit me"

Gonzales also spoke about the moment doubts about his potential ability to govern suddenly hit him. "Sitting on that airplane it suddenly hit me 'Oh my gosh' if something happened to the Capitol and everyone were killed and I became President of the United States,would I be up to governing a wounded nation. "And I'm sure those were the feelings shared by every cabinet official before me and after me in that position. Gonzales' depiction is a sharp contrast to that of Sutherland's fictional character Tom Kirkham, who viewers are introduced to kicking back in a chair, drinking a beer as he watches the annual address.

Gonzales debunks a couple of DS inaccuracies

Gonzales was quick to highlight a couple of things that are 'not realistic' about the popular US drama. "You're not going to have the designated survivor be so close to the Capitol that he can open up the window shade and see it being destroyed. "You want the DS a long way away because you want to make sure the DS does in fact survive. "Secondly, you wouldn't take the DS immediately to the White House. You have no idea if the White House is being targeted next." "But it's television and it's all about being entertaining, so we always forgive those types of discrepancies," he added.

The ex-Attorney General was primed to step up as president in the event of the 'unthinkable'. Credit: AP

Words of advice to the person on call for Trump's inauguration