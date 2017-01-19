President Trump: The inauguration watch live on ITV

Tom Bradby will present an ITV News special programme live from Washington DC as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday.

The team will have expert analysis from our Washington Correspondent Robert Moore as Mr Trump takes the Oath of Office. And we’ll be hearing from several expert guests who will discuss the significance and vision of Mr Trump’s inaugural address.

Correspondents Martin Geissler and Juliet Bremner will report from key live locations across the city with Trump supporters and anti-Trump groups, James Mates will be live in Moscow and Robert Peston will update on political reaction from Downing Street.

The programme will run from 4pm and 6pm on ITV and on itv.com/news.