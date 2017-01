It's a case of deja vu for many today. Like yesterday stunning low winters sunshine for a swathe of southern England - beautifully bright, clear and crisp but staying very cold after a freezing, frosty start.

Cloudy skies elsewhere with misty conditions for the hills and a chance of some spots of drizzle. Brighter for north-east Scotland and north-eastern England - so a little more cheerful but temperatures down a notch on yesterday.