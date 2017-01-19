Six Britons die in road crash in Saudi Arabia

Six Britons have died in a road crash in Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Office said.

The victims are all thought to have been on a pilgrimage when their minibus crashed while travelling between Mecca and Medina.

A couple from Glasgow and four people believed to be from Manchester died in the incident on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the families of six British people who have sadly died following a road accident in Saudi Arabia.

"We are also helping several more British nationals who were injured in the crash. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families at this very difficult time."