- ITV Report
-
Status Quo band mates arrive by tour bus for guitarist Rick Parfitt's funeral
The former band mates of Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt have paid their final respects to him, by turning up to his funeral in the group's double-decker tour bus.
The band's current line-up joined mourners at a private service at Woking Crematorium in Surrey where they were led by frontman Francis Rossi.
Also in attendance were his three wives, while his son Rick Jr delivered the eulogy.
Mr Parfitt died on Christmas Eve aged 68, after suffering from a severe infection while in a Spanish hospital.
There had been concerns over his heath for a long time before his death, and he recently had to pull out of the band's summer tour after collapsing.
Today's service was gig-themed, with the four-car procession featuring floral guitar wreaths.
His third wife third wife Lyndsay Parfitt was in a car alongside the hearse as it entered the crematorium, where she was accompanied by his elder children.
Before making her way into the service, she left him a white rose and a note thanking him for their "wonderful children".
Many stars from the world of music and entertainment also left messages, including TV Chris Tarrant and Queen guitarist Brian May, while Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley paid his respects too.
"I've known Rick since I was 20. He is one of the nicest guys," Hadley said.
"The thing is with Rick he was such a nice guy, such a lovely man - and a funny guy too, very funny."
Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' opened the service and there was also a reading of the last song ever written by Parfitt.
It ended with Nat King Cole's 'Smile' which include the poignant lyrics: "Smile, what's the use of crying."