Status Quo band mates arrive by tour bus for guitarist Rick Parfitt's funeral

Rick Parfitt's former band mates arrive at his funeral today. Credit: PA

The former band mates of Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt have paid their final respects to him, by turning up to his funeral in the group's double-decker tour bus.

The band's current line-up joined mourners at a private service at Woking Crematorium in Surrey where they were led by frontman Francis Rossi.

The band made their way to the ceremony in the band's tour bus. Credit: PA

Also in attendance were his three wives, while his son Rick Jr delivered the eulogy.

Mr Parfitt died on Christmas Eve aged 68, after suffering from a severe infection while in a Spanish hospital.

The hearse pulls into the crematorium. Credit: PA

There had been concerns over his heath for a long time before his death, and he recently had to pull out of the band's summer tour after collapsing.

Francis Rossi led members of the group's line-up past and present. Credit: PA

Today's service was gig-themed, with the four-car procession featuring floral guitar wreaths.

His third wife third wife Lyndsay Parfitt was in a car alongside the hearse as it entered the crematorium, where she was accompanied by his elder children.

Wreaths shaped as guitars were laid to remember Mr Parfitt. Credit: PA

Before making her way into the service, she left him a white rose and a note thanking him for their "wonderful children".

Many stars from the world of music and entertainment also left messages, including TV Chris Tarrant and Queen guitarist Brian May, while Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley paid his respects too.

Tony Hadley has known Rick Parfitt for more than 40 years. Credit: PA

"I've known Rick since I was 20. He is one of the nicest guys," Hadley said.

"The thing is with Rick he was such a nice guy, such a lovely man - and a funny guy too, very funny."

The service was a celebration of Mr Parfitt's life. Credit: PA

Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' opened the service and there was also a reading of the last song ever written by Parfitt.