Surrey council tax payers could see rise of 15% to pay for social care

Surrey council have said that council tax bills could go up by 15%, to help pay for a shortfall in funding for social care.

The local authority, which is conservative-run, says that Westminster cuts have forced the council to act.

The leader of Surrey County Council David Hodge said "we have a gap we cannot fund, without asking the residents to help us".

If the proposal is approved, there would be a county-wide referendum, with residents voting on the same day as the county council elections in May.

A vote for the increased tax would add nearly £200 to the council tax on Band D properties in the area.

Residents who could be forced to pay are Chancellor Philip Hammond, and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.