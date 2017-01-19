- ITV Report
Theresa May: Government 'looking at preferential immigration rules for Europeans'
Theresa May has said that the government is "looking at" immigration rules that will be put in place for citizens from EU countries, after Britain leaves the EU.
Speaking to ITV News during her short stay in Davos for the World Economic Forum, the prime minister did not deny that EU citizens may get preferential freedom of movement over non-EU citizens.
Instead, the prime minister stressed that the objective is to "have a system where the British government makes those decisions" on immigration.
Mrs May reiterated that free trade was a key goal of the government, and said she would want the "maximum access" to trading with the single market, even if we no longer remained inside it.
She said: "When we leave the European Union I want to have a free trade agreement, which will enable us to have the maximum access to trading with the single European market for both goods and services.
"We won't be members of the single market, but outside the EU, I want us to have a close, strategic partnership with the EU and a good trade agreement."
The prime minister was also unconcerned about reports that banks based in London were considering moving operations and jobs outside the UK, saying she was "confident" that she could persuade them to stay.
"I'm confident that we can negotiate a good trade agreement with the European Union that will enable us to continue to see that strong financial services sector in the city of London benefiting the UK."