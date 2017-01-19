Theresa May: Government 'looking at preferential immigration rules for Europeans'

Theresa May has said that the government is "looking at" immigration rules that will be put in place for citizens from EU countries, after Britain leaves the EU.

Speaking to ITV News during her short stay in Davos for the World Economic Forum, the prime minister did not deny that EU citizens may get preferential freedom of movement over non-EU citizens.

Instead, the prime minister stressed that the objective is to "have a system where the British government makes those decisions" on immigration.

Mrs May reiterated that free trade was a key goal of the government, and said she would want the "maximum access" to trading with the single market, even if we no longer remained inside it.