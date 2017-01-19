Theresa May trying to tell Britons they 'can have cake and eat it' on Brexit

Theresa May addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday Credit: AP

If Theresa May wanted her speech at Davos today to reassure British businesses about a post-Brexit UK, I’m not sure it did. Whilst she did reiterate her vision of a “Global Britain” “open for business” she also went on the attack – she said that she expects businesses to pay their fair share of tax, recognise their responsibilities to workers and play by the same rules as everyone else. (I’m not sure how her “fair tax” rhetoric squares with Philip Hammond’s recent threat that he will lure multinationals to our shores by offering lower taxes if we don’t get the EU trade deal we want, but I won’t dwell on this now.) A globalisation that works for all was essentially her message today. It’s one we’ve heard before. But again her speech was light on detail. What actually is she going to do? When? And how? Her speech on Tuesday in which she laid out her post-Brexit vision was another which was light on the “how” especially when it comes to trade.

Theresa May's speech in Davos was light on detail Credit: AP

I met with Dutch Finance Minister and President of the Eurogroup earlier today - Jeroen Dijsselbloem. He will be a key figure in the negotiations the UK is about to embark upon with the EU. And his message was clear. Theresa May might be telling us that a post-Brexit deal with the EU can be even better than the deal we currently have. But as far as he’s concerned, this simply isn’t feasible. Dijsselbloem told me: “She’s trying to tell the British audience that you can have your cake and eat it. And it’s not possible. There will have to be compromises, there will have to be costs, trade will be more difficult and there will be an economic price.”

On our prospects for agreeing some sort of customs union arrangement with the EU post Brexit whilst at the same time pursuing bilateral free trade deals with the rest of the world he was unequivocal. “It is not realistic to be in a customs union with the EU and at the same time have trade deals with other countries. It’s not possible. It’s not realistic. It’s not available”. And as far as agreeing our new EU trade deal quickly? Well, Dijsselbloem made clear that this again was wishful thinking, very wishful. “We are heading for a very long and difficult negotiation” he said.