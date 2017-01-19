- ITV Report
-
Thorntons recalls chocolate Santas over fears the products may contain plastic pieces
Thorntons is recalling thousands of chocolate Santas over fears they may contain pieces of plastic.
Shoppers who have not already consumed the £6 Hollow Milk Chocolate Jolly Santa (200g) are being urged not to eat any and instead return the product for a full refund.
A company spokesperson told The Mirror the plastic is from a polycarbonate mould used in the manufacturing process of the Christmas-themed confectionery.
Product recall details:
- Product: Thorntons Hollow Milk Chocolate Jolly Santa
- Pack size: 200g
- Barcode: 5016346234721
- Batch codes: All date codes
How to return them:
- Take the product to any Thorntons store for a refund or:
- Post to Thorntons Ltd., Thornton Park, Somercotes, Alfreton, Derbyshire, DE55 4XJ
- Telephone: 0345 121 1911 (or +44 1773 526444 if you’re calling from an international number).
- Those concerned can also email customerservicemanager@thorntons.co.uk.