Top 10 most complained-about adverts of 2016 revealed

The top 10 most complained-about television adverts of 2016 has been revealed. Credit: PA

Adverts featuring blind footballers kicking a cat and a twerking businessman were among the most complained-about commercials of 2016. Three ads by MoneySuperMarket were included in the top 10, all of which featured Gary the dancing bodyguard, twerking businessman Dave, and his builder rival Colin. The Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) said they received a combined 2,491 complaints from offended viewers who found Dave's moves "distasteful". They said people complained about Gary and Colin as both of their routines were perceived to be homophobic and could encourage hate crimes.

Scroll down to see the top 10 most complained-about adverts

This advert was among the most complained-about commercial of 2016. Credit: MoneySuperMarket advert

The ASA ruled none of the top 10 adverts "crossed the line" between bad taste and offensive and were not banned. Paddy Power's commercial featuring blindfolded men playing football was first aired in 2010 and re-run last year. Seven years ago it received 1,000 complaints, and it received 450 additional submissions to the ASA last year. In 2010 the ASA said the advert did not break any rules as it was seen to be humorous and not humiliating or undermining to blind people - therefore they did not take action for last year's broadcast.

The ads that attract the highest number of complaints are often not the ones that need banning. Our action leads to thousands of ads being amended or withdrawn each year, mostly for being misleading, but there wasn't one misleading ad in the top 10. In all those cases, we thought people generally would see the ads in a positive light and that the boundary between bad taste and serious or widespread offence had been navigated well enough, often through using sensible scheduling restrictions. – ASA chief executive Guy Parker

The top 10 most complained-about adverts of 2016 were as follows:

1. MoneySuperMarket.com - 1,063 complaints:

This advert featured Gary the bodyguard dressed in a suit and sunglasses, dancing at a rally. Viewers complained about the overtly sexual nature of his moves and that it could be seen by children.

2. MoneySuperMarket.com - 898 complaints:

3. Match.com - 896 complaints:

This advert showed a women getting home from work to her female partner who removed her top and passionately kissed her. The ASA were satisfied the scheduling restrictions meant it was not shown around dedicated children's programming.

4. MoneySuperMarket.com - 530 complaints:

5. Paddy Power - 450 complaints:

6. Smart Energy GB - 253 complaints:

7. Paddy Power - 220 complaints:

8. Home Office - 216 complaints:

9. Gourmet Burger Kitchen - 195 complaints:

Viewers believed the advert was offensive to vegetarians and vegans as it included wording such as: "Anyone fancy a nice, juicy, 6oz lettuce?" and "You'll always remember when you gave up being a vegetarian." The restaurant took independent action to withdraw three of its adverts.

10. Mars/Maltesers - 151 complaints: