- ITV Report
Trump 'names' NFL owner Woody Johnson as ambassador to UK
US President-elect Donald Trump appears to have announced billionaire New York Jets owner Woody Johnson as the next ambassador to the UK.
Speaking at a luncheon in Washington, Mr Trump introduced a guest as "sitting next to the ambassador Woody Johnson, going to Saint James."
That was taken as an indication the New York Jets owner would take up the diplomatic post, because its formal title is the Ambassador of the United States to the Court of St James's.
Trump also said, "Congratulations, Woody."
The billionaire businessman and philanthropist from the Johnson & Johnson family has known Trump for years.
Johnson originally backed Trump rival Jeb Bush in the Republican primary.
Although his appointment is yet to be made official, Johnson is widely expected to take over from Matthew Barzun, who served as US ambassador to the UK since 2013.