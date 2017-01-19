Trump understudy steals the show at inauguration rehearsal ceremony

It's now just a matter of hours until Donald Trump formally replaces Barack Obama as the 45th president of the United States with an inauguration ceremony on Friday.

Nearly a million people are expected to line the streets of Washington DC to watch the historic transition, but today the Capitol West Front was deserted.

Those running the event have been putting the finishing touches to their preparations to ensure the day goes as smoothly as possible, with today's inauguration rehearsal the last chance to run through every step of the process.

The Oath of Office is a key part of the ceremony. Credit: ITV News

With all of tomorrow's big players occupied elsewhere, it was left to a team of understudies to take their place.

Some of them didn't play their roles particularly enthusiastically, but the man playing Donald Trump couldn't be faulted for his efforts - imitating Mr Trump's famous facial impressions and even waving to the non-existent crowd for effect.

Donald Trump will take part in the ceremony for real tomorrow. Credit: AP

He also took the Oath of Office expertly, with his mock wife Melania by his side for extra authenticity.