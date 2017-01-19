'We won': Donald Trump supporters hopeful ahead of inauguration

Video report by ITV News Social Affairs Editor Penny Marshall

In a state that voted Republican for the first time in almost 30 years, excitement has been building for Donald Trump's presidency. Hundreds of people in the town of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania are preparing to go to Washington DC to hear Mr Trump's address to the nation and to usher in a new era for America.

Joanna (L) and Mary Ellen (R) DeFranco are travelling to Washington for the ceremony. Credit: ITV News

Sisters Mary Ellen and Joanna DeFranco, who hail from the town famous for its steel-making history, are just two of around a million people expected to attend the inauguration. Mary Ellen told ITV News: "I have hope for the first time in a long time. "Twelve years, sixteen years, that things can change, that things can get better - like things get better for my daughter, for my grandchildren."

Donald Trump is to become the 45th President of the United States. Credit: ITV News

Joanna added she believes if anyone can bring back jobs to their state it would be Mr Trump. She said: "I think if anyone can, he can. I think he has a drive and I think he has a genuine concern for the United States."

John Steinmetz said he never voted before backing Trump in November 2016. Credit: ITV News

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump appealed to many voters because he was not part of the "Washington elite." He promised to "drain the swamp" of corruption in the Capitol and John Steinmetz said it compelled him to vote for the first time and back the billionaire businessman. "He is going to shake them [politicians] up," he said.

Repealing Obamacare is thought to be on the top of Donald Trump's agenda. Credit: AP