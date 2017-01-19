Why US cops need Donald Trump's unwavering support

Ahead of Friday's presidential inauguration, ITV News has travelled across the US to find out Americans' hopes and fears of a Donald Trump presidency. Jeff Roorda is a former St Louis police officer and author of the book 'War on Police' who now works for a police association representing rank and file officers. As Donald Trump prepares to take office, Roorda writes about the challenges facing the police and his hopes that the new president will be unwavering in his support for law and order.

As a retired police officer, who now represents cops, the most stunning feature of the election was the stark contrast between the two candidates when it came to law and order. Even though Hillary Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, had been one of law enforcement’s best friends during his tenure in the White House, Mrs Clinton entered the election tainted by her time in President Barack Obama’s cabinet in the eyes of US police and their supporters. Obama’s oft and open denunciation of law enforcement in the aftermath of incidents in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Baltimore, Maryland; Ferguson, Missouri, among others, roiled cops and offended American voters who felt law and order was imperiled by the president’s chiding rhetoric. I assumed that Clinton would exercise the political acumen necessary to avoid the appearance that she was soft on crime but instead, she doubled-down on Obama’s anti-police attacks. Clinton went so far as to invite the so-called “Mothers of the Movement” on stage at the Democratic National Convention, a move that riled police officers.

Donald Trump and his rival Hillary Clinton during a presidential debate. Credit: AP

In the meantime, Trump seized on Clinton’s rebuke of police as a vulnerability and capitalised on every opportunity to curry the favour of cops and pro-police voters. Trump adroitly morphed his trademark campaign slogan “make America great again” into “make America safe again” in the third televised presidential debate. Trump also vigorously pursued the endorsement of my union, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), just as every modern presidential candidate has done, while Clinton shunned it, refusing to fill out the FOP candidate questionnaire. In the end, the FOP - 330,000 members strong - issued a forceful endorsement of Trump The FOP was the only major American labour union to endorse Trump.

I represented cops who were deployed in Ferguson. I was on the ground there and I saw the actions of the mobs there and the gross misreporting by the media. The resulting anti-cop hate speech that continues to foment violence against law enforcement has made policing in America considerably more dangerous.

A protester pictured in front of a police line in Ferguson in August 2014. Credit: AP

This is a deadly phenomenon dubbed “the Ferguson Effect” where cops are reluctant to do their job or even remain in the police profession in an era where they are under unending verbal criticism and constant physical assault. The consequential shut-down of proactive policing has resulted in a surge of violence and murders in America’s largest cities. Now is the time to reverse that trend. Cops - and the citizens they protect - need Donald Trump’s full-throated support to be more than just election year pandering. History has taught American lawmen that the adulation they receive during campaigns can be short-lived once politicians take office. But in this post-Ferguson crisis, platitudes are simply not enough.

A Government report found Ferguson police department to be 'institutionally racist'. Credit: ITV News

Cops in America go to work every day in some of the most violent, well-armed ghettos in the world and right now, those hopeless places are a powder keg. For the sake of the cops who I toil to defend and the Americans of all colours and creeds who they risk their lives to protect, we need President Trump to be unwavering, to be unblinking, in his support for law and order. If not, the “Ferguson Effect” will become the “American Effect.”