An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of teenager Leonne Weeks, South Yorkshire Police said.

Shea Peter Heeley, 18, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged on Saturday.

16-year-old Leonne's body was found on a pathway off Lordens Hill in Dinnington on Monday.

She had died as a result of multiple stab wounds.