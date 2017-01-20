Anti-Trump protesters pepper sprayed by police at 'Deploraball' rally

Protesters react to pepper spray. Credit: AP

Protesters clashed with police outside a pro-Donald Trump "DeploraBall" event at the National Press Club in Washington DC. Demonstrators gathered outside as Trump supporters arrived for the event, named after Hillary Clinton branded the Republican's supporters a "basket of deplorables" during the election campaign. Footage posted on social media appeared to show police use pepper spray to disperse the protesters as smoke was also seen filling the street.

A protester winces in pain after he is pepper sprayed. Credit: AP

Police said one man had been charged with conspiracy to commit an assault.

david zeballos @davidzeballoss Follow went to a trump protest and was a centimeter away from my face being demolished by pepper spray. had a great time

Hannah Levintova @H_Lev Follow Walked out of @motherjones DC office and into a Trump protest. I've seen two people with pepper spray in their eyes, unclear who sprayed.

The clashes came as tens of thousands of people prepare to stage protests in cities around the world as Trump is sworn in as US president. Officials are concerned about clashes between Trump supporters and opponents in Washington where up to 900,000 people are expected to watch him take the oath. More than 3,000 police officers and 5,000 members of the National Guard are involved int the security operation in Washington, outgoing homeland security secretary Jeh Johnson said. He told MSNBC: "The concern is some of these groups are pro-Trump, some of them are con-Trump, and they may not play well together in the same space."

The clashes came ahead of protests during Trump's inauguration as President. Credit: AP