Anti-Trump protesters pepper sprayed by police at 'Deploraball' rally
Protesters clashed with police outside a pro-Donald Trump "DeploraBall" event at the National Press Club in Washington DC.
Demonstrators gathered outside as Trump supporters arrived for the event, named after Hillary Clinton branded the Republican's supporters a "basket of deplorables" during the election campaign.
Footage posted on social media appeared to show police use pepper spray to disperse the protesters as smoke was also seen filling the street.
Police said one man had been charged with conspiracy to commit an assault.
The clashes came as tens of thousands of people prepare to stage protests in cities around the world as Trump is sworn in as US president.
Officials are concerned about clashes between Trump supporters and opponents in Washington where up to 900,000 people are expected to watch him take the oath.
More than 3,000 police officers and 5,000 members of the National Guard are involved int the security operation in Washington, outgoing homeland security secretary Jeh Johnson said.
He told MSNBC: "The concern is some of these groups are pro-Trump, some of them are con-Trump, and they may not play well together in the same space."
Coalition protest group DisruptJ20 has vowed to disrupt Mr Trump's inauguration and interfere with security checkpoints.
In contrast, Bikers For Trump will rally on Washington's Pennsylvania Avenue to celebrate Mr Trump's inauguration.
Film-maker Michael Moore will speak at a rally in Washington's McPherson Square on Friday afternoon, where some 20,000 people are expected to attend.
On Thursday, Moore was joined by Hollywood stars Robert De Niro, Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin during a large protest outside Trump International Hotel in New York.
In the UK, anti-Trump protests will take place in London, Edinburgh and Manchester.
The largest demonstration will take place in Washington on Saturday when some 200,000 people are expected to join a women's march.
Many of the women will be wearing pink knitted hats with cat ears - a reference to comments made by Mr Trump in a 2005 leaked video in which he bragged about grabbing women's genitals.