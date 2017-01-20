Britain's Evans progresses to last 16 at Australian Open

Dan Evans is surprising a number of people. Credit: PA

Britain's Australian Open giant-killer Dan Evans caused another shock by beating world number 27 Bernard Tomic to reach the last 16. Evans toppled seventh seed Marin Cilic on Wednesday and can now add Tomic to his growing list of scalps after beating the local favourite 7-5 7-6 (7/2) 7-6 (7/3) in his first match on Rod Laver Arena. It means the British number three has also reached his first-ever fourth round at a grand slam and he will now face France's 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for a place in the quarter-finals.

Bernard Tomic is out. Credit: PA

The world No.51 will now face Jo-Wilfred Tsonga in the next round, which will also feature British No.1 Andy Murray. This will be the first time since 2002 that Great Britain can boast two players in the final 16 of the any men's Grand Slam.

It was tough, Bernard is difficult. He is unorthodox and I found it hard at the start. I am happy to come through in three tight sets. It could have gone either way. – Dan Evans