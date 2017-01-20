- ITV Report
British man dies at construction site of 2022 World Cup stadium in Qatar
A British man has died working at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar which is currently being renovated for the 2022 World Cup.
Officials said an immediate investigation has been launched following the 40-year-old man's death on Thursday.
A statement by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy in Qatar said: "A 40-year-old British male lost his life working on Khalifa International Stadium.
"The relevant authorities have been notified and the next of kin has been informed.
"An immediate investigation into the cause of this fatality is underway and further details will be released in due course."
The statement continued: "The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy shares our deepest condolences with the family for their loss."
Since construction at the site began, Qatar has faced continued criticism over hundreds of deaths of workers, the majority coming from Nepal, India and Bangladesh.
Welfare groups have expressed concern over working and living conditions.