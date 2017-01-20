British man dies at construction site of 2022 World Cup stadium in Qatar

A British man has died working at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar which is currently being renovated for the 2022 World Cup.

Officials said an immediate investigation has been launched following the 40-year-old man's death on Thursday.

A statement by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy in Qatar said: "A 40-year-old British male lost his life working on Khalifa International Stadium.

"The relevant authorities have been notified and the next of kin has been informed.

"An immediate investigation into the cause of this fatality is underway and further details will be released in due course."