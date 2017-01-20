BT to hike prices for broadband and TV customers

BT has announced it is increasing prices for broadband as well as some calls and is to begin charging TV customers for BT Sport.

The company said copper broadband customers will see a £2-a-month increase from April 2, Infinity fibre broadband will go up by £2.50.

BT TV customers will have to pay £3.50 a month for BT Sport from August 1, while customers who have BT Broadband and watch their Sky satellite service will see a £1.50 increase to £7.50 a month.

Non-BT Broadband customers who watch BT Sport on their Sky box will see their monthly charge go up £1 to £22.99 a month.

Anytime calling plans will go up by 49p to £8.99 a month with evening and weekend call plans to go up by 30p to £3.80.

All call pence-per-minute rates are increasing by 1p and the call set-up fee is going up 2p to 21p with individual calling features to go up by 25p, such as Call Minder which will increase from £4.25 to £4.50.

BT Consumer chief executive John Petter said: "Customers will get a better package and improved service from us this year in exchange for paying a little more.

"As usual, we've taken care of low income customers by freezing the price of BT Basic and capping call costs. We've also frozen line rental, which will particularly help customers who only take a traditional phone service from us", he added.